Pedro skips training with Chelsea move reportedly close

Barcelona have confirmed that Pedro has been given permission to miss training to sort out his future amid reports that the forward will join Chelsea.

The Spain international is said to be in London to complete the formalities of his proposed transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Barca provided a squad update for training ahead of the start of their Liga defence against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, with a statement reading: "Pedro Rodriguez was given special permission by the club to miss training in order to concentrate on matters concerning his future."

Pedro had been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, but now looks set to join the Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old has won 20 major trophies for Barca, and has also lifted the World Cup and European Championship on the international stage.