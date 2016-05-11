Pedro suffers broken nose in household incident, confirms Hiddink

Chelsea forward Pedro could still face Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday despite breaking his nose in a mysterious household incident.

Interim Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink confirmed on Tuesday that Pedro broke his nose in a fall, though the Spain international has not been ruled out of the trip to Anfield.

Hiddink said he was unsure what exactly happened at Pedro's home.

"Pedro is not out but has broken his nose - not at training but at home. He trained," Hiddink told reporters.

"I don't know what happened. He had a little accident on his own.

"His wife was not involved, she was there and I asked her. He very unfortunately fell and broke his nose."

Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of eighth-placed Liverpool heading into the penultimate fixture.