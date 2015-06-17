Pekerman: Falcao, Cuadrado will succeed at Chelsea

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman has backed Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado to help each other flourish at Chelsea next season.

The Premier League champions are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal for the Monaco striker, who struggled to make an impact at Manchester United in 2014-15.

If he moves to west London the 29-year-old will join fellow countryman Cuadrado, who signed at Chelsea in a £24.8million deal in January but has so far failed to impress, contributing no goals and no assists in 13 appearances.

Falcao endured a similarly difficult spell on loan at United, scoring just four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions, but Pekerman insists he has no worries about how either man will fare at Stamford Bridge.

"I've no doubts that they [Falcao and Cuadrado] are going to help each other [at Chelsea] and are going to be a success," he told a news conference ahead of Colombia's Copa America clash with Brazil on Wednesday.

Cuadrado, also at the news conference, said he was looking forward to linking up with Falcao in a Chelsea shirt next season, though for now his focus is fully on Colombia's bid for glory in Chile.

"I'm very happy that he's with us [at Chelsea], but first we've got to concentrate on the Copa," he said.