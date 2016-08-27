Pellegrini becomes Hebei China Fortune coach

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini has become the new coach of Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune.

Pellegrini, 62, had been out of a job since the end of the 2015-16 season after he was replaced at the Etihad Stadium by Pep Guardiola.

The Chilean was officially confirmed on Saturday as Hebei's new coach via their official Weibo account - China's popular social media platform.

He will be coaching the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi, Gervinho, Stephane Mbia, Gael Kakuta and Ersan Gulum.

However, the club were reportedly keen to land Roberto Mancini as their first choice, but the Italian seemingly turned down the offer.

Hebei are fifth in the CSL after 23 games, 15 points off leaders Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao, who are coached by World Cup winner Luiz Felipe Scolari.

They are five points off the AFC Champions League places with seven games remaining this season.