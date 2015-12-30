Pellegrini defends struggling Aguero

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has defended Sergio Aguero and believes the striker will be back to his best sooner rather than later.

City star Aguero returned from injury in the 2-1 defeat at Arsenal last week, but was substituted shortly after the hour.

The 27-year-old was benched for the 4-1 over Sunderland, before starting Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Leicester City - a game he was again substituted in.

But Pellegrini has backed his top scorer to come good.

"We know Kun needs three or four games to return his performance after an injury and I am sure we are going to see the best Kun in the second half of the season," Pellegrini was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"I never talk about individual performances because we are a team. We know, because we know him and after all this year he needs two or three games to return to his normal performance.

"He needs these minutes. I don’t want him to play more than 65 or 67 minutes.

"It will be very useful to see the best Kun in the first round of the second half of the season."