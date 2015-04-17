Pellegrini fears season may be over for Kompany
Manchester City could be without captain Vincent Kompany for the remainder of the season, manager Manuel Pellegrini has revealed.
The Belgium international hurt a thigh during the 4-2 derby defeat at Manchester United last Sunday and a prognosis on the defender's recovery is not yet forthcoming.
"Kompany has a muscle injury - we don’t know how long he'll be out for. We don't know if he will be fit before the end of the season," explained the Chilean.
Pellegrini has a number of other injury concerns ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham.
"Dedryck Boyata is fit. [Stevan] Jovetic, [Wilfried] Bony, [Gael] Clichy, [James] Milner and Kompany are not fit for Sunday.
"It's more important than ever to have the fans, the players and the staff together as one. We are one club."
