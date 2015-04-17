Pellegrini fears season may be over for Kompany

The Belgium international hurt a thigh during the 4-2 derby defeat at Manchester United last Sunday and a prognosis on the defender's recovery is not yet forthcoming.

"Kompany has a muscle injury - we don’t know how long he'll be out for. We don't know if he will be fit before the end of the season," explained the Chilean.

Pellegrini has a number of other injury concerns ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham.

"Dedryck Boyata is fit. [Stevan] Jovetic, [Wilfried] Bony, [Gael] Clichy, [James] Milner and Kompany are not fit for Sunday.

"It's more important than ever to have the fans, the players and the staff together as one. We are one club."