Pellegrini has no regrets over Kompany fitness

The Belgium international came into the crucial clash nursing a knee problem, and it was his poor clearance that allowed Philippe Coutinho to strike the winner at Anfield.

Despite that mistake, Pellegrini insists that he made the right call in selecting Kompany, and that the defender was passed fit to play ahead of the match.

"He started the game because he is the captain," he said.

"He made all the proof before the game, he said he was okay and the doctor said that, so I don't regret that.

"But I don't like to analyse individual performances with the media.

"I talk with the players and when we win or lose, it is the responsibility of the whole team."

The result left City seven points behind Liverpool, but Pellegrini's side do have two games in hand.