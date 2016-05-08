Pellegrini: I can be a top manager for many years to come

Outgoing Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini insists he is not going to take a break from coaching, reiterating his desire to remain in England next season.

Pellegrini will depart the Etihad Stadium with only the League Cup this season, with Pep Guardiola set to step into the manager's position for the next three years.

However, Pellegrini says he will not be taking a sabbatical, and holds the preference of staying in the Premier League beyond this season.

"The first option is to continue working immediately," the Chilean manager said. "I love this profession. I'm sure I can be a top manager for a lot more years.

"I'm not tired. I don't suffer with the pressure, I like it. I like it because it [drives you on] much more every day.

"If I continue in England with a team that has a project which is competitive, it is a very important option.

"If I have to go to another important league in Europe with an important project with a big team, also of course it is an option.

"I have [a further] option maybe not in Europe but that I must decide with other things."

Pellegrini said he has no plans to return to his homeland in the off-season, electing to stay in the UK to do some exploring.

"When I live in a country I always try to learn about the country – not just England, the UK as a whole so I will stay here some days to do something different," he added.

"I would like to visit a lot of cities in Scotland, Ireland [and] the south of England."

City are fourth in the Premier League and in serious danger of missing out on a spot in the Champions League next season, with games against Arsenal and Swansea City to come.