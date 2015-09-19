Pellegrini: Manchester City never believed title talk

Manuel Pellegrini is adamant his Manchester City players are taking no notice of the notion they will romp to the Premier League title after West Ham ended their 100 per cent start on Saturday.

City began the day four points clear at the top of the table after just five games and 11 clear of champions Chelsea, who Pellegrini's men defeated 3-0 last month.

But victory for Chelsea over Arsenal and West Ham's 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium provided a reality check at the end of a week in which Juventus also won by the same scoreline at City in the Champions League.

"We never believed that [City were running away with the league]," insisted the Chilean manager.

"We just focus on the next game. This was a very difficult week, starting in the Champions League and after that losing again [against West Ham].

"We never believed that because we won five games that we are the champions of the Premier League.

"We have to play 32 games more, 96 points, so no one can believe that."

Victory completed an impressive hat-trick of away league wins this season for West Ham, who are now second, following triumphs at Arsenal and Liverpool.

Pellegrini added: "It was frustrating because I think it was three very important points here at home.

"We said before the game that we would play against a difficult team that won their previous two away games.

"We conceded two easy goals that allowed them to be in front. That maybe was one of the reasons why we didn't win."

City were dealt a pre-match blow when David Silva suffered an injury in the warm-up, while Eliaquim Mangala was substituted at half-time with a muscle problem.

The City boss said: "First of all I don't want to used David Silva as the excuse of why we didn't win. I don't think with one player you can change the history.

"David has a kick in his calf. He tried in the warm-up but he felt that the muscle was stiff so he didn't play."