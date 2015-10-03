Pellegrini right to take me off - Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero backed Manuel Pellegrini's decision to substitute him in the 6-1 win over Newcastle United and deny him the chance to score a record sixth goal in the game.

Aguero became the fifth player in Premier League history to score five goals, scoring them all within 22 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

With 28 minutes left, City manager Pellegrini replaced Aguero with Wilfried Bony, but the Argentine felt it was the right call.

He told Sky Sports: "It was a good decision from the manager to change me because it means no risk.

"I had a problem with my hamstring in the last game in the Champions League against Borussia Monchengladbach, but now I am feeling good."

Aguero joins Dimitar Berbatov, Jermain Defoe, Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole in an elite class of players to have scored five Premier League goals in one game, but he was quick to credit the team's achievement.

He said: "I've just realised here in the dressing room that I equalled this record, but the most important thing is that we won this game and got the three points.

"I am very happy. I am very happy with my goals but for me the three points is more important than the goals. Five goals is good and I am happy.

"I think it was four games without scoring any goals in the Premier League so I am really pleased about my performance."