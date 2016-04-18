Pellegrini shocked by Aguero snub for PFA awards

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini was left shocked by the Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) decision to leave Sergio Aguero off the shortlist for their Player of the Year award.

The Argentine hitman is one of the sharpest shooters in the league, having scored 21 goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season.

Aguero continued his good run of form on Sunday with a hat-trick against reigning league champions Chelsea, but his efforts this season were apparently not good enough to sufficiently impress those responsible for the shortlist, leaving Pellegrini stunned.

"I don't vote, so it's difficult for me to know why in the last four years he's never been among the best players," Pellegrini said.

"Really, I don't know. I don't know who chooses the best players, what the different reasons might be.

"In other seasons, maybe people didn't vote for him because of the injuries. But he's demonstrated in every game that he deserves to be there."

Aguero was left out for the likes of Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy - first and second in the race for the Premier League golden boot respectively - as well as midfielders Dimitri Payet, Riyad Mahrez, Mesut Ozil and N'Golo Kante.

And while cases can be made for all six players' inclusion, Pellegrini said it is disappointing to see Aguero so routinely ignored in spite of his remarkable scoring record for City.

"It's important for all players to get awards for their work, but the important thing is what you do as a team and to be as near to the top of the table as we can.

"The team achievements are more important, but after that it's good to have the top scorer with Sergio or maybe the Golden Glove with Joe Hart.

"All awards are important but the main thing is to reach your achievements as a team."

He might not win the PFA Player of the Year crown, but Pellegrini has backed him in for the golden boot.

"If he continues scoring three goals every game, he'd be very near them," said the City boss.

"The most important thing for him is to keep in the same way he’s been doing this season and not to have important injuries for a long time."