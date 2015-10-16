Pellegrini warns Kompany may be dropped

Vincent Kompany may be dropped from Manchester City's starting XI despite being fit for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Pellegrini is not happy with the City skipper after he played for Belgium in their Euro 2016 qualifier win over Israel on Tuesday.

The City boss said Kompany was advised not to play in order to continue his rehabilitation from a calf injury he sustained a month ago.

"I was not pleased because we sent Vincent with a medical report that he was not able to play but as the manager of Belgium says, he can do what he wants in the international break," Pellegrini said.

"He wanted to use the player and he used him. For me, if a player does not play the last three games for his club, they cannot play for their national squad but there are also rules.

"It is not my duty to do it and I think in some days, club will protest about that."

Pellegrini could not guarantee Kompany would play against Bournemouth, admitting the skipper may be dropped.

"There is not a problem with Vincent," he said. "I think that after one month without playing, it was important for Vincent to work for at least one week completely at high intensity.

"He couldn't do it because he played for Belgium, so he had to recover here Wednesday and Thursday.

"We will see in the future when he can return to his position."