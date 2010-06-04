Penpix of Mexico squad

1-Oscar Perez (Chiapas). Goalkeeper. Born Feb. 1 1973. Caps: 52.

A Javier Aguirre favourite having already kept goal for the coach at the 2002 World Cup. He was number two at France '98. A short man for a keeper at 1.71 metres, he has excellent reflexes and is a good jumper, which has earned him the nickname "Conejo" (rabbit).

13-Guillermo Ochoa (America). Goalkeeper. Born July 13 1985. Caps: 37.

Looked set for the number one spot until recent errors with his club and the national team cast his place into doubt. Agile jumper good at cutting out crosses.

23-Luis Ernesto Michel (Guadalajara). Goalkeeper. Born July 21 1979. Caps: 4.

Has come into consideration recently after his fine performances for his club, has very good reflexes covering shots from close range.

4-Rafael Marquez. (Barcelona). Defender. Born Feb. 13 1979. Caps: 91. Goals: 10.

Leader of the defence going to his third finals, with a fine right foot he can deliver accurate long balls to attackers. His 11 years of European football have honed his technique and reading of the game as age has slowed him. Prone to injury.

5-Ricardo Osorio. (VfB Stuttgart). Defender. Born March 30 1980. Caps: 76. Goals: 1.

Fast left back going to his second finals with good defensive skills and positioning, who also goes forward well although he occupies the same flank as midfielder Andres Guardado who has similar attacking qualities.

2-Francisco Rodriguez. (PSV Eindhoven). Born Oct. 20 1981. Caps: 48. Goals: 1.

Tall centre back measuring almost two metres, good in the air though less skilful on the ground, he complements Marquez in the middle of the back four and is dangerous coming up for corners. Another 2006 veteran.

3-Carlos Salcido. (PSV Eindhoven). Born April 2 1980. Caps: 73. Goals: 6.

Nicknamed "Sasa", a former forward with good attacking skills, who will be vying with Osorio for a place in the starting line-up, and a tough marker who was in the 2006 squad. As a youth he tried three times to enter the U.S. illegally but was caught and deported each time, finally giving up and returning to his native Guadalajara where he worked in factories and carpentry shops until he became a professional footballer.

15-Hector Moreno. (AZ Alkmaar). Defender. Born Jan. 17 1988. Caps: 10.

A young central defender who has worked his way up from the Mexico team that won the under-17 world championship in Peru in 2005. His path into the starting side is now blocked by the Marquez-Rodriguez partnership.

12-Paul Aguilar. (Pachuca). Defender. Born March 6 1986. Caps: 10. Goals: 2.

Right back who made his Mexico debut three years ago but won a place in the squad despite not playing in any of the CONCACAF qualifiers.

16-Efrain Juarez. (Pumas UNAM). Defender. Born Feb. 22 1988. Caps: 19.

Another under-17 world title winner vying for the right back berth who can also double as a ball-winning midfielder.

19-Jonny Magallon. (Guadalajara). Defender. Born Nov. 21 1981. Caps: 53