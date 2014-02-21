Pep: Bundesliga more important than Europe

The reigning German and European champions picked up a 2-0 win at Arsenal on Wednesday, putting them in the driving seat for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash in three weeks' time.

However, with a trip to Hannover coming up on Sunday, Guardiola insists domestic glory remains the priority.

Bayern currently hold a 16-point advantage in the Bundesliga, having dropped only four points this season.

"The Champions League is the most prestigious title, but the Bundesliga is the most important," said Guardiola.

"When we'll win the Bundesliga is irrelevant, but it is the most difficult one to win.

"For me it's a dream to be able to try and win trophies with this club."

Guardiola has been impressed with the way Bayern's players have adapted to his tactical approach.

"When you play in midweek it's not easy, but the Bayern players know how to cope with it," he continued.

"Bayern's record against Hannover is good, but after a Champions League away game (it) is always dangerous.

"With every passing game the players gain a greater understanding of my mechanisms.

"Possession for possession's sake is pointless. Touches aren't important; creating chances is.

"We have talented players capable of creating chances against experienced backlines."

Bayern are currently on a 46-match unbeaten run in the league, but Guardiola is relaxed over the prospect of that streak coming to an end.

"We will lose at some point, but the most important thing will be to work out why when it happens," he added. "We can still improve as a side."