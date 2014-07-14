Pep congratulates Bayern contingent in Brazil

Mario Gotze netted the winner with a sensational effort in the second period of extra time, sealing a 1-0 victory over Argentina at the Maracana.

Gotze was one of seven Bayern representatives in Joachim Low's squad, and the Bundesliga champions' coach Guardiola was quick to praise their contribution.

"This is outstanding for Germany," he said. "Congratulations to all of my players and Joachim Low.

"Enjoy this amazing title."

Bayern chief executive and former Germany international Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was also proud that his club had played a significant role in claiming the World Cup trophy.

"Congratulations to the German team, they have become worthy world champions," he added. "We are all happy that no less than seven Bayern players have helped.

"This is an outstanding success.

"We are preparing our world champions a great, albeit short, reception in Munich. Then they have earned their holidays."