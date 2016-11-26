Pepe wants to retire at Madrid

Pepe hopes to earn an extension to his Real Madrid contract and wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old defender has enjoyed an outstanding year, winning the Champions League with Madrid followed by Euro 2016 with Portugal, and he is looking to continue his career with the Spanish giants.

Having signed a deal in August 2015 that expires at the end of the season, there has been talk of another one-year extension - and Pepe has confirmed his desire to stay.

"My plan is to retire at Real Madrid," he told reporters after the 2-1 LaLiga win over Sporting Gijon.

"I'm 33 years old, and last season was one of my best ever. It will be what the club wants.

"My renewal is in Real's hands. I will wait for the club until the last second of my contract."

The former Porto player has made nine appearances for Madrid in all competitions this season, scoring once.