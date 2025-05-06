Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool this summer after twenty years of service to the club.

Whilst it is widely known he will join Real Madrid, the ins and outs of the deal are yet to be fully ratified, as officials in Spain continue to work hard on agreeing individual terms for the Three Lions international.

Trent's contract at Anfield does not expire until June 30, but that news doesn't please Real Madrid, who want the 26-year-old to sign prior to the upcoming Club World Cup on June 11.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid looks like but Liverpool want extra cash

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after winning the Premier League title with Liverpool recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is no surprise Real Madrid are pushing their weight around, as they try to secure Alexander-Arnold's signature prior to his contract expiry.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, appointed in March, is not prepared for the right-back to end his deal for nothing and instead wants a healthy sweetener to secure the deal.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes isn't preparing to let Trent Alexander-Arnold walk out of the club so easily (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per information from AS as relayed by Sports Witness, Liverpool are happy to let Trent leave for Real Madrid before his contract expiry, but only if a fee of £1m is paid to the club beforehand.

The defender earns €900,000 (£760,000) per month and Liverpool, led by sporting director Hughes, want him to forgo June’s salary to save them some extra money when it comes to summer expenditure.

If the Spanish giants or Alexander-Arnold refuse to meet Liverpool’s demands, he will join them on a free transfer after June 30th and therefore would miss the upcoming Club World Cup in the USA.

The tournament is throwing a spanner in the works for multiple teams around Europe, with the transfer window set to open prematurely on June 1 and close on June 10, then reopen on June 16 and close on September 1.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is said to be 'close' to joining Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Trent's move will likely be ratified before the FIFA Club World Cup begins, and we think eventually, Real Madrid will give in and pay the nominal fee to Liverpool in order to speed things along.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they face Arsenal at Anfield.