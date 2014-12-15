Peru Primera: Juan Aurich 2 Sporting Cristal 2

Christian Ramos scored in the 88th minute and German Pacheco equalised in the third minute of injury time as Juan Aurich earned a 2-2 draw against Sporting Cristal in the first leg of the final - contested between the Clausura and Apertura champions - on Sunday.

Clausura winners Sporting Cristal - who booked their spot in the final after defeating Alianza Lima in a play-off - made a dream start at the Estadio Elias Aguirre, taking a 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

Striker Irven Avila made the breakthrough in the 25th minute, glancing a header in off the post and past Juan Aurich goalkeeper Erick Guillermo.

Avila was at it again 12 minutes later when he outmuscled his opponent and tucked the ball underneath Guillermo.

Apertura champions Juan Aurich, however, refused to surrender and they were rewarded with a goal in the 88th minute.

Centre-back Ramos headed the ball beyond Diego Penny at the near post.

Juan Aurich completed the comeback five minutes later as Argentine striker Pacheco fired the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

The return leg will be played at the Estadio Alberto Gallardo on Wednesday.