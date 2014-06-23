Peru Wrap: Inti Gas, Melgar rise to summit

Rolando Chilavert's Inti Gas overturned a half-time deficit to outlast second-bottom Cienciano 3-1 on Saturday, while three second-half goals saw Melgar defeat cellar-dwellers Los Caimanes 3-0.

Pace-setters Union Comercio (+5) salvaged a 1-1 draw at UTC Cajamarca on Friday to move level on seven points with Inti Gas (+4) and Melgar (+4), but ahead on goal difference after three rounds.

Inti Gas welcomed Cienciano to the Estadio Ciudad de Cumana with a draw and a win to start their season but that counted for little as the visitors broke the deadlock in the ninth minute.

Bryan Hermoza made a run into the box and guided a looping header over goalkeeper Mario Villasanti that hit the underside of the crossbar before bouncing over the line.

The second-half was a different story with Inti Gas pilling on three answered goals in a 24-minute spell courtesy of and Fernando Oliveira, Raul Penalillo and Carlos Gonzales.

Cienciano played the closing stages with 10 men after Brazilian forward Josias Cardoso was shown a red card.

Melgar also scored three against Los Caimanes in a triumphant display at the Estadio de la Universidad Nacional San Agustin.

After a scoreless opening half, Melgar claimed maximum points thanks to goals from Bernardo Cuesta, Ysrael Zuniga and substitute Piero Alva.

Los Caimanes' woes were compounded during the final moments when Angel Ojeda saw red for a second bookable offence in the 90th minute.

As for Union Comercio, Juan Iglesias scored 10 minutes into the second-half to cancel out a 19th-minute effort from Marcio Valverde, who was sent off late in the game.

Universitario (+4) have also collected seven points following their goalless draw at home to Sporting Cristal.

In other results, Juan Aurich are fifth in the standings after prevailing 2-1 over Leon de Huanuco.

An 81st-minute own goal from Gonzalo Maulella handed Sport Huancayo a 2-1 win at Real Garcilaso.

Gustavo Stagnaro and Miguel Silva inspired San Simon to a 2-1 victory against Cesar Vallejo, while Universidad San Martin drew 1-1 with Alianza Lima.