Peterborough reduce ticket prices for FA Cup tie with Man City after complaints

Peterborough have reduced the cost of tickets for next month’s FA Cup tie against Manchester City after admitting their initial prices were “wrong”.

The Sky Bet Championship club received complaints from fans after raising prices for the fifth-round clash against the Premier League champions to up to £42 for non season-ticket holders.

Now, following “feedback from supporters”, these most expensive tickets will be reduced to £36 with season-ticket holders able to purchase them for £28 instead of the previously planned £32.

The club say they had been trying to maximise revenue from what they hope will be a 13,200-capacity crowd at the Weston Homes Stadium on March 1, but accept they did not get the approach right.

A club statement read: “Following initial feedback from supporters, the club have today revised their ticket pricing for the Emirates FA Cup tie with Premier League champions Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, March 1 2022.

The goal that secured our spot against @ManCity in the FA Cup 5th Round 🏆— Peterborough United (@theposh) February 6, 2022

“As the lowest-ranked league club playing a home fixture in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup, we strived to strike a balance between revenue generation to allow for investment into the infrastructure of the football club following two years of revenue disruption due to Covid-19, but not to the detriment of our loyal fan base.

“We appreciate that initial balance was wrong and have amended the ticket prices.”

Posh earned their place in the fifth round for the first time since 1986 with a 2-0 victory over QPR last weekend.