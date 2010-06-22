Petrov leaves Man City for Bolton

Petrov became a free agent when his contract at Manchester City expired this month.

He will complete his move to the Reebok stadium when the transfer window opens on July 1.

The 31-year-old scored 12 goals in 72 appearances for City after signing for 4.7 million pounds from Atletico Madrid in 2007. He has won 77 caps for Bulgaria.

