Petrov leaves Man City for Bolton
By app
LONDON - Bulgarian midfielder Martin Petrov has agreed to join Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Petrov became a free agent when his contract at Manchester City expired this month.
He will complete his move to the Reebok stadium when the transfer window opens on July 1.
The 31-year-old scored 12 goals in 72 appearances for City after signing for 4.7 million pounds from Atletico Madrid in 2007. He has won 77 caps for Bulgaria.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.