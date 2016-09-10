Phelan hails Hull's character

Hull City caretaker manager Mike Phelan acclaimed his side's last-gasp equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Burnley as a triumph of perseverance.

Robert Snodgrass' expert free-kick, five minutes into stoppage time, rescued a point for Hull after it looked as though they were going to lose their second successive league game following Steven Defour's long-range strike.

Phelan said the late equaliser was just rewards for his side after going down in a similar fashion to Marcus Rashford's late winner for Manchester United in their last game.

"Those minutes keep getting added on. We suffered in the last minute of the previous game and credit to our performance that we kept going," he told BBC Sport.

"We didn't let the goal affect us too much and it's a magnificent free-kick in the end.

"We've persevered and we've got the point."

He reserved particular praise for scorer Snodgrass, who also grabbed a hat-trick for Scotland in their World Cup qualifier with Malta during the international break, but missed Hull's last Premier League campaign in 2014-15 with a serious knee injury.

"He's deserved all the credit he's getting. It's a long time injured and he's worked really hard and probably had moments in that time where he's doubted playing," said Phelan.

"For him to work hard and come back and really produce something both for his country and club within a week is terrific."

When pressed on his future, Phelan admitted that more victories and good performances couldn't do his own chances of getting the job on a full-time basis any harm.

"I'm there in the dugout, kicking every ball with the players. It's a joy at the moment. They're performing. I feel fantastic doing the job," he said.

"It's just a case of a couple of minutes away from getting a victory which may turn the tide and my future may be a bit secure."