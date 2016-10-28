Phelan urges Hull to take cup form into Premier League

Mike Phelan is hoping Hull City can use their EFL Cup run as inspiration to improve their dismal recent Premier League record.

While Hull beat Bristol City 2-1 in midweek to secure a cup quarter-final at home to Newcastle United, they have lost their last five league games and are winless in seven.

This disappointing stretch comes after winning the newly promoted club had won their first two matches of the season, but Phelan - appointed as manager earlier this month - is determined to return to winning ways at Watford.

"We're going away from home and it will be a challenging game," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's game.

"But we look forward to these challenges and the players are going into it with confidence.

"We managed to come out of a difficult run of results in midweek, albeit in the cup, and now we have to take that into the league."

Phelan expects a tough test at Vicarage Road, though, against a Watford side that currently occupy a spot in the top 10.

"Watford have established themselves very well and the manager there [Walter Mazzarri] has created a system and a unit that they seem to like," he said.

"I've seen them a couple of times and they go about their football in a pleasing way. They have intelligence in the side and their strikers are probably their main threat.

"They seem to relish the opportunity when teams visit their ground."