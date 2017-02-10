Philippe Mexes re-united with pet parrot he described as "one of my children"

The retired ex-Milan and Roma defender – who was prone to scoring the occasional screamer – took to Instagram immediately after realising his pet bird had gone missing.

He wrote: “I am using Instagram for help. I have lost this parrot in the San Siro area [of Milan], he has a red ring with the number 23 on.

“He is one of my children and I urge you to contact me with any information.”

A photo posted by on

Two stressful days after his appeal was broadcast, the 34-year-old was re-united with his boy.

“The little adventure finished well. After 48 hours roughly, Coco was found and I would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and help.”

A photo posted by on

Somebody make a film. And get us a tissue, we've got something in our eye...

