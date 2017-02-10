Philippe Mexes re-united with pet parrot he described as "one of my children"
Former France international Philippe Mexes has expressed his relief at finding his pet parrot Coco, who he describes as “one of my children”.
IN OTHER NEWS...
The retired ex-Milan and Roma defender – who was prone to scoring the occasional screamer – took to Instagram immediately after realising his pet bird had gone missing.
He wrote: “I am using Instagram for help. I have lost this parrot in the San Siro area [of Milan], he has a red ring with the number 23 on.
“He is one of my children and I urge you to contact me with any information.”
Two stressful days after his appeal was broadcast, the 34-year-old was re-united with his boy.
“The little adventure finished well. After 48 hours roughly, Coco was found and I would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and help.”
Somebody make a film. And get us a tissue, we've got something in our eye...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.