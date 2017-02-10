Video: Kettering midfielder scores sickeningly good volley in non-league

IN OTHER NEWS... Ex-Everton defender Johnny Heitinga groans about being unable to afford personal shoppers and private jets

Last weekend (yeah, sorry, but better late than never right?) the midfielder opened the scoring for Kettering in their 3-1 win over Biggleswade Town when he smashed a thunderous 30-yard dipping volley into the back of the net.

“It’s the goal of the season, without a doubt,” Kettering's assistant manager John Ramshaw told the Northants Telegraph.

“It was a world-class strike and I thought Liam was outstanding. He totally justified his man-of-the-match award, and it was the most professional performance I have seen from him since I joined the club.

“With his technical ability, if he can add that little bit of professionalism to his game then the boy will play a lot higher.”

See for yourself...

Wonder strike at 0:10

