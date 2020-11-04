Phillip Cocu knows there is major work to be done at Derby after another defeat

Derby manager Phillip Cocu admitted no one could “be happy” after his side’s 1-0 defeat to QPR left them second bottom in the Championship.

Cocu saw his team’s winless run at home extended to eight league games as Macauley Bonne earned Rangers their first away victory of the season.

The game had been open from the start and both teams had chances with Lyndon Dykes denied by a brilliant save from David Marshall in the sixth minute.

Seny Dieng saved from Kamil Jozwiak and Wayne Rooney in the first half and the former England skipper went close to giving Derby the lead early in the second.

Rooney’s shot from just outside the area was deflected against a post in the 51st minute but Rangers were also looking dangerous and after Todd Kane shot wide from a good position, they won it in the 88th minute.

Rob Dickie capped an impressive performance by picking out Bonne who made no mistake from close range.

Cocu said: “We cannot look at other teams, we have to look at ourselves and win games to get out of the bottom positions.

“I don’t think anybody can be happy at this moment. We all expected more but we are in this position and we have to make sure we get out.

“It doesn’t change any ambition we had and still have but we need to focus now on getting results because we have to make sure the gap doesn’t grow on the teams above us.

“It’s a hard one to take, football can be tough and I think we experienced it again today.

“I think slowly we are heading in a positive direction, no wins but we are really close so a home defeat is tough on the players. We definitely need a day to get our heads together, get the energy back in for Saturday.”

QPR boss Mark Warburton was delighted with the win.

He said: “I thought we were in complete control first half, we dominated but I thought they came back into the game and we were sloppy and gave the ball away too cheaply.

“Their attacking quality is very clear but they were committing bodies forward pushing for the victory and leaving gaps behind which we had to try and exploit and thankfully we did that.

“To come here and deliver that performance, keep a clean sheet and get a 1-0 victory is very pleasing.

“At this early stage of the season, any team that puts a run together, two or three wins in a row and the whole dynamic of the table changes very, very quickly.”