Pioli bemoans Lazio's lack of luck

Lazio did not deserve to lose Wednesday's Coppa Italia final, according to coach Stefano Pioli, who claimed luck was not on his team's side.

Juventus triumphed 2-1 after extra time at Stadio Olimpico following Alessandro Matri's 97th-minute winner in Rome.

Lazio substitute Filip Djordjevic hit both posts via a free-kick early in the additional period and Matri capitalized at the other end, completing Juve's comeback, after Giorgio Chiellini cancelled out Stefan Radu's fourth-minute opener in the Italian capital.

"It was a balanced game where both teams gave everything and played to win. Of course, to win you need a little bit of luck and we didn't have that," Pioli told Rai Sport.

"We deserved another result, but considering the worth of our opponents, I can only compliment my players.

"Unfortunately you play to win a final and it hurts to lose. This is football, it's made up of incidents and Juve made the most of that situation to score. My players played with quality and character.

"Now we have to recover and build on this performance, because our journey in the Coppa Italia is over, but not our season."