Pippen, Beckham pay tribute to retiring Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant's retirement announcement has prompted praise and well-wishes from stars of sport and show business on social media.

The five-time NBA champion has spent his entire playing career with the Lakers, but the current season will be his last.

Bryant, who has been selected to the NBA All-Star game 17 times and is the third leading scorer in NBA history behind Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, made the announcement prior to the Lakers' meeting with Indiana Pacers.

And leading figures from the basketball fraternity have taken to social media to laud the 37-year-old.

NBA commissioner labelled Bryant "one of the greatest players in the history of our game", while Lakers coach Byron Scott admitted to feeling shocked when he was informed.

"Hard to believe @kobebryant is finally going to hang it up. One of the NBA's great champions. Enjoy the rest of this season my friend." Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen.

"We have lived incredible moments together on and off the court. Thanks for everything brother! @kobebryant #ThankYouKobe." Bryant's former Lakers team-mate Pau Gasol.

Another of Bryant's colleagues Rick Fox: "The day I have refused to believe would come is here - #SadDay"

Leading lights from the world of celebrity also took the time to pay tribute to the two-time Olympic gold medallist.

"There are many words that describe this man but for me the one that Kobe stands for is 'WINNER' Sad to see Kobe retiring at the end of the season but unfortunately all great things must come to an end...Enjoy man." Former England captain and LA Galaxy star David Beckham.

Justin Timberlake, meanwhile, posted on Twitter: "One of the TRUE KINGS of the game. You are one the greatest to ever do it, my friend. #Kobe #BlackMamba #VinoClub."