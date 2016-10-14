Pique can be anything he wants at Barcelona - Luis Enrique

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has backed Gerard Pique in his desire to become club president in future.

The centre-back stated in an interview this week that he would be eager to take on the role currently held by Josep Maria Bartomeu after he retires from playing, rather than turn to coaching.

And Luis Enrique believes Pique would be the right figure to take on any position of responsibility within the club where he began his footballing career with the youth set-up back in 1997.

"I haven't seen the programme, I don't have much to say on it," the Barca boss said on Friday.

"But Gerard Pique can be anything at Barca. He's a player now, which is the most fun and the most important thing. He can be coach, president... whatever he wants.

"Firstly, because he's a true fan, and secondly because he's a very well-prepared guy."

Pique caused a stir this week when he stated he would quit international football after the 2018 World Cup, claiming he had grown tired of criticism from Spain supporters and sections of the media.

The 29-year-old's statement came in the wake of false suggestions that he had cut the Spanish flag design from the sleeves of his shirt for the World Cup qualifier against Albania on Sunday.

Luis Enrique, however, believes the defender could yet change his mind.

"Gerard has explained things very well," he said. "There are still two years between now and the World Cup. A lot can happen in two years.

"He hasn't asked me for advice. I don't know what advice I can give him. He's had more international caps than me I think, no?"

Speculation has emerged this week that Barca full-back Aleix Vidal will push through a transfer in January if he does not get more game time in the first team at Camp Nou.

Luis Enrique refused to give any hints as to his selection for Saturday's LaLiga clash with Deportivo La Coruna, but would not rule out the prospect of handing the 27-year-old a place in the team.

"I'm looking at all the available players with the possibility that they could start tomorrow," he said.

"I can understand the interest in Aleix Vidal, but I don't want to give any clues as to what I'm going to do, especially to the opposing coach.

"I'm happy with the performance of my players. There are players in the past I haven't counted on and then I did, several times. I'm not going to say who is going to play or how many minutes they will get."