Pique open to Barca captaincy

With Barcelona heading into the new campaign looking to somehow better their treble-winning 2014-15 campaign, Gerard Pique harbours hopes of one day becoming captain of the club.

In Luis Enrique's first term as coach, Barca won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League to seal their second treble in seven seasons.

As well as hoping for more collective success, Pique is aiming for more recognition on a personal level, and has dreams of one day being given the captain's armband, currently worn by Andres Iniesta.

"Although I am not captain, I play an important role in the team," he said.

"Whether I become captain or not in the future, I will continue to play an important role in the team.

"I would like to be captain in the future but it isn't something I lose sleep over. Right now, I don't approach it but if given the chance, we'll see.

"When I said that I wanted to recover my best level, I meant that I wanted to be important for the team and return to winning titles.

"And I think that both of these objectives have been achieved. Last season was good, but now we have to continue and keep winning.

"It will be a very long season, in which we will again have very good but also bad moments.

"The level of the team, with players of such quality, we can aspire to big things again."