Pique: People get p***** off when Barcelona win

Gerard Pique has hit out at Angel Torres following the Getafe president's claims that Barcelona players vandalised the dressing room after their Liga encounter on October 31.

A number of Barcelona players, including Pique, dressed up to celebrate Halloween after Barca's 2-0 win at Coliseum Alfonso Perez and interrupted Getafe midfielder Victor Rodriguez's post-match press conference.

The Getafe chief slammed Barcelona for their behaviour after the incident and claimed they also left the dressing room behind in a mess, with red paint being smeared over mirrors, toilets and bathroom tiles.

Pique is not impressed by Torres' claims, though, and has insisted the photos of the vandalised dressing room are false, while accusing the Getafe boss of trying to damage Barcelona's image.

"We'll dress up again next year. People get p***** off when we win and enjoy ourselves," the Spain defender was quoted as saying by Marca.

"We already knew that Angel Torres is a Real Madrid fan and wants to be their president one day. The photos they leaked are fake."

Pique also had his say on the upcoming Clasico on November 21 and stressed Barcelona are not getting carried away, regardless of their fine form in recent weeks.

"We're heading to the Bernabeu in our best form of the season, but that doesn't mean anything," he added.

"It'll be a special game. It's one of those matches that we footballers are always up for."