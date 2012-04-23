Pique plays down reports of Pep rift

The Spain centre-back was an unused substitute in the Champions League semi-final first leg defeat at Chelsea last week and Saturday's reverse in the La Liga 'Clasico' at home to Real Madrid, prompting further speculation his relationship with Guardiola had broken down.

Barca host Chelsea in Tuesday's return leg at the Nou Camp and Pique said he was focusing on working hard to win back his place in the starting XI.

"This is a new situation for me because I am used to playing and I haven't had a chance in the last couple of matches," Pique told a news conference on Monday.

"But it's a technical decision for the manager and he chooses who plays and you have to respect that," added the former Manchester United player.

"Every year there are new players and he chooses the team he thinks most capable of winning.

"I take each match at a time and train hard and try to show the coach I deserve to be in the team."

Pique has been a key player for Guardiola since the former Barca and Spain midfielder took charge in 2008, helping the club to 13 trophies including three successive Spanish league crowns and two continental titles.

Spanish media reports have suggested Guardiola does not approve of the high-profile lifestyle Pique leads with his pop-star girlfriend Shakira and even that the coach has asked the club to sell the player as a condition for extending his own contract beyond the end of this season.

"We arrived here together the same year, him as coach and me as a player," said Pique, who came through Barca's youth ranks with Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas before moving to United.

"We are part of a very important era for this club and I really trust him," he added.

"I think he [Guardiola] will stay as he loves this club and this team.

"Our relationship is very, very good and we talk much more than you might think.

"Our daily contact and our daily discussions are very positive.

"We don't just talk about football, we talk about everything. He is always tough on me but I like that."