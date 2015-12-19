Pires: Sky is the limit for Arsenal this season

Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires believes manager Arsene Wenger remains the best man for the job as the club bid to win the Premier League.

Arsenal have not won the league since 2003-04 but the Londoners are in contention again to end their drought this season, with Wenger's men only two points adrift of leaders Leicester City in second position.

Pires spent six years at Arsenal under Wenger, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cup titles, and since the Frenchman left for Villarreal in 2006, the club have only won two FA Cup titles.

However, Pires has backed Wenger and Arsenal for Premier League silverware.

"He is the man, he is the manager. He knows everything about football, and has built something with Arsenal for a long, long time," Pires told Omnisport.

"So the philosophy with Wenger is very good. Arsenal play very good. So yes, this is most important.

"And of course I hope for Wenger that he will win the title at the end of this season."

Pires believes his hopes could be realised, with Arsenal flying high this season and in a promising position ahead of Monday's showdown with fellow title hopefuls Manchester City.

"When you look at the table, we [Arsenal] are in a good position," Pires said.

"Anything is possible this season because Arsenal have played well this season and are doing well.

"Next Monday they have a big, big game when they host Manchester City. But Arsenal, yeah, they can win the title at the end of this season because; they have a very good team, and very good spirit.

"They have good technique... Unfortunately we have a lot of players injured, but I think it's not a problem because the squad is very big. I hope, and I wish, that Arsenal win the [Premier League] title."

No one should rule Arsenal out of the Champions League, either, despite a tough draw against holders Barcelona in the last 16.

"The draw for the Champions League... everybody knows it's difficult. When you play Barcelona or Bayern Munich you know it's very difficult and is going to be a very tough game," Pires said.

"But I repeat the same. When you talk to everyone about football, I think anything is possible. Of course Barcelona are one of the best teams in Europe. But I believe in Arsenal for this game, yes."