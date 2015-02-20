Pirlo happy to win ugly after netting beauty

The 35-year-old midfielder produced a moment of magic on the stroke of half-time, netting with an irresistible 30-yard strike.

It was a rare example of inspiration amid a largely workmanlike Juventus display, with Fernando Llorente scrambling home from close range after Giulio Migliaccio gave the visitors a shock lead.

But after a disappointing 2-2 draw at Cesena last time out, Pirlo was unconcerned with the manner in which his team opened up a 10-point advantage ahead of Roma's Sunday trip to Verona.

“Our only target tonight was getting the three points and putting in a good display following last Sunday’s performance in Cesena,” the midfielder told reporters.

"It wasn’t an easy game. But even though we fell behind, we managed to dig deep and grind out a result.”

While Pirlo's effort will live long in the memory, Llorente's scruffy leveller is unlikely to make too many end-of-season compilations.

Nevertheless, the veteran hopes a first goal in two months can help to kick-start the Spain striker's campaign.

Pirlo added: "Fernando required that confidence boost and we hope the goals will now start flowing for him. He's someone we need."