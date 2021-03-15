Pitso announces squad for AS Vita trip

Pitso Mosimane has named his 24-man squad for their upcoming Caf Champions League Group A match-up with AS Vita Club on Tuesday evening.

The Red Eagles will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo for their group-stage fixtures in the continental competition.

Ahly will be hoping to return to winning ways in the competition after playing out to a 2-2 draw with the same opponents last Saturday.

Mosimane’s side currently sit third on the Group A table level on four points with AS Vita, and three points behind leaders Simba, having won one, drawn one and conceded one defeat.

Here is Pitso Mosimane’s 24-man squad:

Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Mostafa Shobier, Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Beckham, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Badr Benoun, Saad Samir, Hamdy Fathy, Aliou Dieng, Amr El Soulia, Akram Tawfik, Ahmed Nabil Koka, Nasser Maher, Hussein El Shahat, Afsha, Junior Ajayi, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif, Walter Bwalya, Taher Mohamed Taher and Salah Mohsen.