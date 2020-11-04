Pitso gives players time off ahead of Caf Champions League final

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and his coaching staff have given their players some time off ahead of their Caf Champions League final encounter on 27 November.

The Red Devils recently won their 42nd Egyptian Premier League title after curising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Talea El Geish in the final match of the domestic season through goals from Walid Soliman, Geraldo and Kahraba.

Mosimane ended the campaign unbeaten in the league since taking over as head coach and successfully led the club to their fifth consecutive domestic title.

The club have since released the following statement for their plans ahead of the much-anticipated Caf Champions League final:

'Al Ahly’s coaching staff decided to give our players an additional rest for four more days following the team’s 3-0 victory over Talaea El Geish,' reads a statement.

'Our first team will come back to training on Saturday in order to start the preparations for the CAF Champions League's final which will be played on November 27th.'