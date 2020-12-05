Pitso leads Al Ahly to historic treble

Pitso Mosimane led Al Ahly to a historic treble after claiming a 3-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Tala El-Gaish to win the Egypt Cup on Saturday evening.

Mosimane named a strong side for the final as the likes of Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mohamed Magdy, Marwan Mohsen and Ali Maaloul were all named in the starting line up.

El-Gaish almost got off to the perfect start when they had the ball in the back of the net inside eight minutes of play through Khaled Sotohy but the goal was disallowed for offside.

The Red Devil’s had a big chance of o break the deadlock in the 16th minute but Magby’s effort lack any power to trouble Mohamed Bassem.

Ahly continued to press forward and should have taken the lead but Ali Maâloul blazed his effort over the target after some great interplay with Hussein El-Shahat.

The game went into the half time break with the scoreline level at 0-0.

Ahly managed to take the lead midway through the second half when Mohsen picked out Mahmoud Kahraba, who slotted the ball home to make it 1-0.

El-Gaish thought they should’ve been awarded a penalty with 10 minutes left to play for a handball in the area but Video Assistant Referee (VAR) gave a free-kick in favour of Ahly.

El-Gaish were then reduced to 10-men after Ahmed Alaa received his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

However, a late equaliser from Nasser Mansi in stoppage time forced the game into extra time.

Both sides carved out chances in extra-time but neither side were able to find the back of the net forcing the game into a penalty shoot-out.

However, Mostafa Gamal netted the winning penalty for Al Ahly as they seal the victory over Tala El-Gaish to complete a historic continental treble.