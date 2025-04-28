Mohamed Salah Kop end selfie might have created the best Google Pixel advert ever

With four Premier League games still to go, Liverpool have been crowned champions of England for a 20th time.

Arne Slot has led the Reds to a title victory in his first season in charge, wildly exceeding expectations when he replaced Anfield hero Jurgen Klopp as the end of the 2023/24 season.

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's fourth, and his 28th goal of the season, as they ran riot against Tottenham to secure the Premier League title, and he produced one of the biggest talking points of the day with his celebration.

Mohamed Salah selfie might have created the best ad for Google Pixel ever

Mohamed Salah holds a phone up to the Kop for a selfie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salah's selfies have become somewhat of a tradition this season, with the Egyptian posting a selfie with each weeks goalscorers following a Liverpool win.

When his new contract was announced it was sealed with a selfie as he signed it, and although delayed, his selfie with Trent Alexander-Arnold following his winner against Leicester sent Liverpool fans online into a frenzy.

However, his latest selfie might be the selfie to end all selfies and potentially the best advert Google Pixel will ever have.

After grabbing that fourth goal, he celebrated with his teammates before rushing back and grabbing a Google Pixel phone from a member of staff in the stand.

He the proceeded to take a selfie with the Liverpool fans in the Kop, with the Google Pixel front and centre of the television camera's broadcasting to the world.

Liverpool's social media admin team then teased the selfie with a post mid game, with that post racking up 1.5 million views on X (formerly Twitter) alone.

Liverpool's Salah takes a selfie with his team-mates (Image credit: Getty Images)

The selfie was later posted and racked up almost 1.5 million likes on Instagram in 15 hours.

Google probably couldn't believe it when Salah, one of the most recognisable players in the world grabbed the phone, let alone took one of the most iconic images of Liverpool's title winning game in front of millions of viewers worldwide.

Without having to lift a finger one of the best adverts ever for their product was created and will be etched into Liverpool fans memories for years and years.

Google Pixel is the official phone of Liverpool, with the team being involved in adverts for it across various platforms.

Alexis Mac Allister, Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold showed off its new "Add Me" function in and advert in November, while a series of videos asking Google's Gemini questions about the team has run on their social media channels recently.