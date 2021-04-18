Pitso reflects on win over Al Nasr in Egyptian Cup

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane felt his side completed their objective against Al Nasr SC in the Egyptian Cup as they turn their focus to their derby clash against Zamalek SC on Sunday.

The Red Eagles booked their place in the Round of 16 following their 2-1 victory over Al Nasr when goals from Walid Soliman and Walter Bwalya cancelled out Ahmed El Saidy equaliser.

However, Mosimane's side have now completed their preparations for their much-anticipated derby against Zamalek at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

'It was a typical cup game. It was a tough match and we managed to open the score at the dying minutes of the first half. The opponent leveled the score in the second half but we fought and scored the winning goal,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'We were able to create several goalscoring chances especially in the first half, which is a good sign.

'I gave enough playing time to many of our players, who were unused in the past period. Many starters entered the game in the last part of the game, when Bwalya scored the winning goal.

'Akram Tawfik's injury continues our overwhelmed list of injuries but we will continue fighting despite the several injuries that keep on hitting us.'

Al Ahly against Zamalek kicks off at 9:30pm.