Pitso's Al Ahly denied third straight win against Pyramids FC

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was unable to secure his third straight win after their goalless draw against Pyramids FC in the Egyptian Premier League on Sunday evening.

The draw sees the Red Devils remain at the top of the league table with 86 points from 33 matches played so far this season, 21 points ahead of second-placed Zamalek.

Ahly will now return to training for their last training session ahead of their Caf Champions League semi-final clash against Wydad Casablanca.

Mosimane spoke about tonight's game to the press, here is the full transcript:

On tonight's game…

'It was a difficult game against a big team. We lost a player at the first half and played with 10 men for 65 minutes. However, we played with a spirit, tactical discipline and kept a clean sheet for the third consecutive game.'

On Afsha’s performance …

'Afsha played well today. I spoke with him at half time and he was a little bit disappointed after missing a penalty at the first half. I wanted him to score at the second half to feel better but his shot hit the bar.'

On team’s injuries …

'My job is to help the team in the difficult moments and be calm to make them feel confident. I miss a player every game ever since I have been here but we move on without complaining.'