Pizzi rues 'totally unfair' loss

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi labelled his side's 1-0 loss to Argentina in World Cup qualifying as "totally unfair".

A first-half penalty from Lionel Messi saw the hosts in Buenos Aires to a crucial victory on Thursday.

Chile were the better team in the second half, coming closest when Alexis Sanchez curled a free-kick onto the crossbar.

Pizzi felt his team, who now sit sixth in CONMEBOL qualifying, deserved more out of their trip to Argentina.

"I think the final result was totally unfair, but the reality is that we lost," he said, via AS.

"We now need to win on Tuesday [against Venezuela] to help ourselves in the qualifiers."

Messi converted his 16th-minute spot-kick after Angel Di Maria was brought down by Jose Fuenzalida in the area.

Nicolas Otamendi should have doubled the lead before the break, while Chile enjoyed the better of the second half.

Pizzi was pleased with his side, saying: "We were able to control almost all of the qualities of Argentina, which are so many.

"We deserved a goal, but unfortunately we couldn't get it."