Pjanic aims to emulate Zidane at Juventus

Miralem Pjanic is full of ambition following his transfer from Roma to Juventus and aims to follow in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane at the Turin giants.

The Frenchman enjoyed a successful spell at Juventus between 1996 and 2001 and Pjanic is hoping for similar success as the reigning Serie A champions go in search of their sixth consecutive Scudetto in 2016-17.

"I will wear the number 5 shirt. Zidane was my idol and had that number. I'll be proud to wear it," Pjanic said at a news conference.

"I knew what the team and club were all about before coming here. I'm here to give my all for the team, achieve big objectives and keep winning.

"I'm delighted to be here. Juventus are a great club with wonderful players and I hope to win plenty of silverware.

"Six straight titles would be a magnificent feat. We'd be rewriting history."