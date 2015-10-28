Platini: I'm the best person to lead FIFA

Suspended UEFA president Michel Platini insists he is still the right man to lead FIFA.

Platini is suspended for 90 days as FIFA's Ethics Committee investigate a payment he received from the embattled governing body in 2011.

Despite that, the Frenchman remains one of the seven candidates standing in the presidential election on February 26 next year and the 60-year-old believes he is still right for the role.

"I am, in all humility, the most able to run world football," he told The Telegraph.

Platini also explained the payment that is being investigated, saying the £1.35million was for work he did for FIFA president Sepp Blatter – albeit coming nine years after it was undertaken.

"The two million [Swiss Francs] represents the equivalent of four years' salary arrears that FIFA owed me when I was the president's special adviser," he said.

"The president himself offered me a contract and a salary that I accepted.

"So to be clear: was there work provided? Yes. Is an oral contract legal in Switzerland? Yes. Did I have the right to reclaim my money even nine years later? Yes. Did I produce a proper invoice as FIFA required? Yes. Was the money declared to the taxman? Yes.

"FIFA had the right, after five years, not to pay me, but they decided to respect what was a perfectly valid arrangement."