Platini joins Blatter in appealing FIFA suspension

UEFA president Michel Platini has appealed the 90-day suspension imposed on him by FIFA amid the ongoing corruption investigation involving world football's governing body.

Platini and FIFA president Sepp Blatter were handed the bans on Thursday, with the Swiss accused of making a "disloyal payment" to the former France captain in 2011.

Both men deny any wrongdoing, with Blatter appealing his suspension on Friday having also been alleged to have signed an "unfavourable" contract with the Caribbean Football Union in 2005 that market experts claim handed over World Cup television rights for a fraction of their market value.

And Omnisport understands that Platini - backed by UEFA on Thursday - has lodged an appeal.

Platini had been in the running to replace Blatter as FIFA president but his bid appears in doubt following the week's events, with reports suggesting the Executive Committee could postpone the elections scheduled for February 2016.

FIFA confirmed on Friday an extraordinary meeting would be held later this month where a possible postponement is likely to be discussed.