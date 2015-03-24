Platini re-elected for third term as UEFA head

It was confirmed at the UEFA Congress in Vienna that the legendary former France international will continue in the role for at least another four years

Platini, who defeated Lennart Johansson to take over the role in 2007, expressed his gratitude to national associations for backing him to remain in the post.

He said: "Thank you – thank you very much. Thank you for your trust and your kind support. This means more to me than you can possibly imagine.

"I am proud to be your team-mate, proud to be the captain of this winning team and proud of our achievements. And I am excited to be taking on the challenges that await us over the next four years.

"I know that I can count on you. And you know that you can count on me. It is the closeness of that bond between us that makes us strong and allows us to take these bold and courageous decisions – decisions which always pay off.

"This mutual trust, this participatory democracy, is our hallmark, our trademark, and we will continue to work this way over the next four years. You have my word on that.

"As you know, my re-election also means that I continue as FIFA vice-president for another four years. We Europeans want a strong FIFA – a FIFA that is respectable and respected – since FIFA is and always will be football's supreme authority, the sport's ultimate governing body.

"I hope to make the right decisions at the right time, both for you and for football, during my third term.

"And I hope to do so while continuing to enjoy myself as much as I have for the past eight years. Because leading this remarkable institution is not just an honour, it is also a genuine pleasure day to day. And for that I can but thank you, once again."