Players couldn't concentrate after attack - Jardim

Leonardo Jardim sympathised with Borussia Dortmund over the rescheduling of their Champions League quarter-final clash as Monaco won 3-2, less than 24 hours after a bomb attack on the German team's bus.

The first leg was moved from Tuesday following explosions as Dortmund travelled from their hotel to Signal Iduna Park, with defender Marc Bartra forced to undergo surgery due to a broken wrist.

Dortmund were understandably subdued in the first half of Wednesday's game, despite improving after the interval, and Monaco head coach Jardim said players could not concentrate.

"I think that more than the result of this match, it is the situation that will remain in history," Jardim said.

"This is not a problem related to football, but extra-sportive. But I think that despite the supporters of Dortmund and Monaco have given a good image. I am very happy with the attitude of the supporters of both teams.

"Of course the preparation was not the same. We prepared twice the same game. The second day of preparation was more difficult. This is normal: the players yesterday [Tuesday] called family, buddies, friends... The concentration was not at the highest level.

"But our team, and I believe also for that of Dortmund, has gained in concentration and both teams have remained performing for this match."

Monaco took a step towards the semi-finals thanks to Kylian Mbappe's brace away from home.

Mbappe opened the scoring for the Ligue 1 leaders in the 19th minute before Sven Bender turned the ball into his own net 16 minutes later as Monaco raced out to a 2-0 lead.

Ousmane Dembele reduced the deficit in the 57th minute, only for Mbappe to restore Monaco's advantage with 11 minutes remaining, though Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa pulled another goal back late on.

"Of course it is always important to win here against this team," Jardim added. "We know the quality of Dortmund and also the support of their supporters, the atmosphere.

"It is always very positive to come and win a game here. But at the same time, we know that we are only half way. It remains a match we have not won yet for the moment."