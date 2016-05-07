Playing in the Champions League final is a dream - Vazquez

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez says it is a "dream" to make a Champions League final in his debut season at the club.

Vazquez, 24, has been at Real Madrid since 2007 but only made his first team debut in September 2015.

The Spaniard has scored four goals in 24 appearances this season, helping the side qualify for the Champions League final against local rivals Atletico Madrid.

Vazquez said it was "incredible" to reach the decider, and insists the side are determined to win a record 11th European crown in Milan on May 28.

"It's a dream. To play in the final of the Champions League the first season I am here is something incredible," he told AS.

"What we want is to finish this dream well, and that is to win it and celebrate with our people."

Vazquez reflected on the season that's been at Santiago Bernabeu so far, which included a coach change halfway through the campaign.

"It's clear that at the start of the year it did not look like we would be here, so we are happy," he added.

"We have a lot of confidence, eager to face these two titles we have the utmost enthusiasm and desire to win."

Madrid are one point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with two games left in the season.