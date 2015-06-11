Plymouth appoint Adams

Derek Adams has been appointed as the new manager of League Two side Plymouth Argyle.

The club parted company with John Sheridan a fortnight ago, the former boss requesting to leave in order to be closer to his family in the north of England.

Adams previously spent seven years with Ross County, either side of a stint as assistant at Hibernian.

He guided County to Scottish Challenge Cup success in 2006, as well as the Second and First Division titles in 2008 and 2012 respectively.