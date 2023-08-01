Plymouth Argyle season preview 2023/24: Why Argyle are confident of surprising the Championship

The Plymouth Argyle season preview 2023/24 is one of optimism and pride, with the Pilgrims back in the Championship after a 13-year hiatus.

Many are tipping them to head straight down from the Championship, but survival is more than achievable. The long-term injury to star keeper Michael Cooper won’t help early on (except in temporarily putting off suitors), but Plymouth Argyle have a talented manager and they recruit superbly: defender Julio Pleguezuelo is an astonishing coup from FC Twente, while Lewis Gibson, Morgan Whittaker and League One Young Player of the Season Bali Mumba have all arrived permanently, too.

Steven Schumacher has got the whole of Plymouth buzzing again, and there's confidence that sooner, rather than later, the club will shake off that tag of being the team from the largest city in England not to have played in the top tier of English football.

Plymouth Argyle season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Ryan Dabbs (@ryandabbs_)

Last season was unbelievable, as we won League One with 101 points after being written off all season. After 13 long years away in which we almost went bust, Argyle are back at this level.

This season will be different because we aren’t expected to win every week. The squad needs a lot of work. I won’t be happy unless we give it a proper go. I want to celebrate goals at as many grounds as possible.

Our key player will be Adam Randell. The 22-year-old came through our academy, dictates the play from midfield consistently, and is slowly but surely becoming a leader.

Our most underrated player is Dan Scarr. An old-fashioned centre-back, he’s willing to stick his head in where it hurts. He can play a bit, too.

Adam Randell is Plymouth Argyle's most important player (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Tyreik Wright. He has only been here for six months, but the winger seemed out of his depth and our 3-4-2-1 system didn’t suit him.

Fans think our owner is incredible. Everything is transparent, everything is sustainable, and Simon Hallett clearly loves the club. He’s invested in making the club better in every aspect.

Look out for Freddie Issaka. Once the youngest player in our history, making his debut at 15, he’s 17 now and has been banging them in at youth level.

The active player I’d love to have back is Norwich's Bali Mumba. They say don’t fall in love with loanees, but that was impossible after his displays.

Steven Schumacher managed Argyle to the League One title last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pantomime villain will be Ryan Lowe. Leaving Plymouth for Preston in December 2021 was fair enough – but doing so without thanking a single person at the club left a sour taste.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that there’s no one better. In his first full season as a boss, Steven Schumacher helped us to reach the EFL Trophy final and win the league. His substitutions are spot on and he has united the club.

If he left, he should be replaced by John Eustace. He’d fit right in at Home Park with an attacking style of play that he hasn’t quite managed to get right at Birmingham yet.

I’m most looking forward to playing Leeds and Leicester at Home Park.

We’ll finish 21st, enjoying every game

