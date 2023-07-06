Is this the best-looking kit of the 2023/24 season? Championship side wows fans with latest release

Pre-season is a time for optimism, new signings, and, most importantly for some, new kit releases - so it's handy when a club reveals what they'll be wearing for the next 10 months and is certainly something fans can get on board with.

Championship side Plymouth Argyle have produced exactly that, releasing their 'Gold Standard' home kit for the 2023/24 campaign as they return to England's second tier for the first time in 13 years.

Featuring the club's traditional green , Argyle's home kit is accompanied by gold piping along the sleeves and V-neck, while the sponsor, Bond Timber, the club crest and the Puma cat logo are also all in gold, too. Fans, understandably, are loving the new design.

(Image credit: Plymouth Argyle/Puma)

"Smart, simple, and makes a statement - love it," one fan commented on Facebook about the new kit's release, while many others echoed those sentiments, stating they "love it" and that it's "beautiful".

Another supporter simply went as far as to say it was the "best shirt ever", and, of course, "hang it in the Louvre".

Kit release season is in full swing at the moment - especially in the Premier League.

While some clubs, such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool had the audacity to wear their 2023/24 kits in their final game of the last campaign, others like Chelsea and West Ham haven't offered their fans a glimpse of what their players will be donning, yet.

And though some may argue Plymouth Argyle's new threads is the best release across Europe so far, others might naturally point to Ajax and their reliably beautiful alternative shirts. This season, the Dutch side's new away shirt is giving zap lolly vibes, with a white base and stunning all-over graphic, FourFourTwo are especially big fans.

Just like Argyle, Real Madrid have similarly opted for yellow accents to their kit, while the words "Hala Madrid" are embroidered on the jersey for the first time ever.

